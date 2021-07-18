Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 407,795 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 407,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,940 shares of company stock worth $10,090,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.04.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

