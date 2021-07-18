Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 85,907 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,907 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

