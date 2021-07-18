Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in June

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPDYY remained flat at $$3.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80. Japan Display has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.72.
Japan Display Company Profile
