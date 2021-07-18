Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.22 ($13.20).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.41 ($12.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €10.11. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

