Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NYSE:REXR opened at $59.16 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,115,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after buying an additional 284,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after buying an additional 1,242,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,494,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,720,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,234,000 after buying an additional 63,575 shares during the period.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

