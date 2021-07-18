Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Biogen Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $324.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.63.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

