Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.83 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,140. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

