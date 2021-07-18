Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Spin Master Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TOY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$46.08 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$22.75 and a 12-month high of C$48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$400.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.99 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

