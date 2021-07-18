Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jiangxi Copper in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. cut Jiangxi Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Jiangxi Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of JIXAY opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02. Jiangxi Copper has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $110.24.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

