JMP Securities Downgrades Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Colby 2014 Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $4,888,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,379. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

