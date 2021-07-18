JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) PT Lowered to $80.00

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

YY opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JOYY by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of JOYY by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of JOYY by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after acquiring an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JOYY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,506,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

