JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,059 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,479,000.

SPMB opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

