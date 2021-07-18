JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $859,000 Position in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HF Foods Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in HF Foods Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFFG stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $275.64 million, a PE ratio of -176.94 and a beta of 1.51.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $159.38 million during the quarter.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

