JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $945,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6,363.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386,024 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,078,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.