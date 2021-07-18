JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $960,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 345.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNYA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000.

BATS CNYA opened at $43.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.58.

