JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 313

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

KGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.13 ($4.26).

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 366.78 ($4.79) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 360.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 224 ($2.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09).

In other Kingfisher news, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 97,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

