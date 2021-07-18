JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $151.91 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $459.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,501,714,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

