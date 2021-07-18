JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $27.00 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

