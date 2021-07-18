Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.