Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,053 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,882.78 ($129.12).

LON JET opened at GBX 5,844 ($76.35) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,451.73. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

