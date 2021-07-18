K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNT. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.53. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

