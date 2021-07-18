Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.77. 50,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,975,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

KDMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Kadmon alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $736.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. Analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.