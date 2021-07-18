Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “
Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kamada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 312.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 656,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 390,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada during the first quarter worth $1,665,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.