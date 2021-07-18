KARMA Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 126.2% higher against the dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $35.69 million and $361.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006265 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00094531 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

