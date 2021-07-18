Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ KZIA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,922. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $15.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
About Kazia Therapeutics
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.
