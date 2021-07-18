Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

BHB opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.