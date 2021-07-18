Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Keg Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

TSE KEG.UN opened at C$14.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.48. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.75 and a 52 week high of C$15.50. The firm has a market cap of C$167.46 million and a PE ratio of -8.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.73.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

