Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Keg Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
TSE KEG.UN opened at C$14.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.48. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.75 and a 52 week high of C$15.50. The firm has a market cap of C$167.46 million and a PE ratio of -8.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.73.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
