Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.05

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 124.05 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 121.39 ($1.59), with a volume of 12175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.65 ($1.55).

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £131 ($171.15) to £133 ($173.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £219.34 million and a PE ratio of 39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.