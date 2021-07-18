KeyFi Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001801 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $4,908.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00102608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00146560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,309.64 or 0.99871031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,196,730 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

