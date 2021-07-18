Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the June 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:KHRNF opened at $0.23 on Friday. Khiron Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.