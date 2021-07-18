Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

