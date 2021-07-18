Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,057,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,593,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

KNSA stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $923.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

