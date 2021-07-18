Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Up to $21.07

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.07, but opened at $21.69. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $918.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.35.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,071,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $74,469,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 900,654 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 64.1% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 934,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

