Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) versus Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Financial Analysis

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47% Kinross Gold 31.69% 16.56% 9.81%

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Kinross Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Kinross Gold $4.21 billion 1.86 $1.34 billion $0.77 8.05

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braveheart Resources and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinross Gold 0 3 9 1 2.85

Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $10.58, indicating a potential upside of 70.60%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Braveheart Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 30.0 million ounces of gold and 59.2 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

