Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of KNSL opened at $174.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

