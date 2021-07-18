Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 10,937 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

