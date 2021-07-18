Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 19,263 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,263 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

