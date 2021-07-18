Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 2,846 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in XPeng were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in XPeng by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in XPeng by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in XPeng by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion and a PE ratio of -24.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. upped their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

