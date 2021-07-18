Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,792 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

