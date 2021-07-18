Klaytn Price Tops $0.91 (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002864 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.26 billion and approximately $62.57 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00040420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00105893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00147968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,817.31 or 1.00103192 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.72 or 0.00965010 BTC.

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,622,922,150 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,977,567 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

