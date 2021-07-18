Klaytn Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.35 billion and $82.74 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00100253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00146706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,500.91 or 0.99693458 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00324359 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,623,405,990 coins and its circulating supply is 2,487,141,262 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.