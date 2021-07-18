Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.70 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KCO. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Klöckner & Co SE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.19 ($15.51).

Shares of KCO opened at €11.85 ($13.94) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

