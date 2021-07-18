K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €12.70 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDF. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.03 ($11.80).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF stock opened at €12.14 ($14.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €13.35 ($15.71).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.