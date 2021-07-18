KuCoin Shares Market Capitalization Achieves $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.84 or 0.00807320 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.