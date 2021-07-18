KZ Cash Price Down 12.5% This Week (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,035.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001416 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.55 or 0.01346509 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000253 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.