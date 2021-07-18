L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,252.0% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.0% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,451,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,882 shares of company stock worth $56,056,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

LHX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $223.76. 762,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,453. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $225.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

