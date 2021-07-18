Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 196,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $44,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

