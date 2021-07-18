Larry M. Hutchison Sells 24,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $2,533,920.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARG. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

