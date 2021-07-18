Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $$46.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.33. Lawson has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $46.50.
Lawson Company Profile
