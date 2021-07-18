Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $$46.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.33. Lawson has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

