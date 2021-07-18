Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the June 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS LEMIF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Leading Edge Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

